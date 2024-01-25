Ocala pastor found guilty of committing sexual abuse on a child over several years

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County Jury returned with a guilty verdict Wednesday for an Ocala man who was accused of committing sexual abuse on a child over a period of several years.

It took jurors less than 45 minutes to find now 34-year-old Frederick Lamar Hamilton guilty on eight felony charges, including multiple counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a child between 12 and 16 years of age.

Marion County deputies arrested Hamilton in October of 2020 after the victim’s mother reported the abuse.

According to court records, the victim told investigators Hamilton had been doing “inappropriate things” with them for approximately six years, starting when the victim was just 12 years old.

The victim described multiple sexual encounters with Hamilton that occurred at the victim’s own home, at Hamilton’s home, and at a church in Ocala over which Hamilton presided.

The records say the victim’s mother had a meeting with Hamilton approximately two weeks before his arrest during which Hamilton admitted that he “struggled with homosexuality.”

In his own interview with investigators, Hamilton admitted to sexually abusing the victim on three separate occasions.

The case against Hamilton also included statements from witnesses that supported the victim’s claims.

“Children teach us many things- resiliency being one,” Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney William Gladson said in a statement following Hamilton’s guilty verdict. “The victim in this case not only coped with the traumatic challenges of this insidious adult taking advantage of them, but the victim persevered through to make sure Hamilton was held responsible for his repulsive crimes.”

Hamilton will be sentenced on a date that is still to be determined.

