Ocala police conduct shooting investigation that left 1 injured

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

It happened around a little after 8:30 p.m. on South Magnolia Avenue near historic downtown.

According to a news release, one person is injured and expected to survive.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public, and this was an isolated incident.

Ocala police said no one has been arrested at this time.

See a map of the location below:

