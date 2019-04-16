  • Ocala police investigate drive-by shooting at Promenade Apartments

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are responding to a drive-by shooting, officials said. 

    The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Promenade Apartments at 1421 SW 27th Avenue, police said. 

    Police are actively investigating the scene. 

    No further details are available at this time. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

