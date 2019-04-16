Ocala police investigate drive-by shooting at Promenade Apartments

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are responding to a drive-by shooting, officials said.
The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Promenade Apartments at 1421 SW 27th Avenue, police said.
Police are actively investigating the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
Ocala Police Department units are responding to Promenade Apartments, 1421 SW 27th Avenue, reference a drive-by shooting. The scene is actively being investigated. We will update with more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/CBED7mW3Az— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 16, 2019
