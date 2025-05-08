Ocala rescinds boil water notice

OCALA, Fla. — The city of Ocala has rescinded its recent boil water notice.

Monday’s notice was for a water main break that could have contaminated drinking water. It affected customers between NE 23rd St. and NE 14th St. and East of NE 22nd Ave.

The city’s Water Resources Department says the water is now safe to drink, cook with and use for normal daily activities. The lines in the affected area were flushed, and tests show the water had no signs of bacteria for two consecutive days and the chlorine residual meets regulatory standards.

For more information, contact the city of Ocala Water Resources Department at 352-351-6772.

