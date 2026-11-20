OCALA, Fla. — Ocala has returned to its regular winter irrigation schedule after the St. Johns River Water Management District lifted an extreme water shortage order, city officials announced Friday.

The Phase III Extreme Water Shortage Order was rescinded Nov. 9 following improved rainfall and water conditions, according to the city. It had covered Marion County and several surrounding counties.

Increased rainfall helped improve groundwater and surface water levels, reducing the need for emergency restrictions.

Watering restrictions remain in place

Residents and businesses may water their lawns one day per week on their previously assigned watering day.

Under the winter schedule, watering is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Although the emergency order has ended, the city’s regular irrigation restrictions remain in effect. Customers who violate the schedule could receive warnings or fines.

The city encouraged residents and businesses to continue conserving water and avoid unnecessary use.

More information about watering schedules and conservation is available through Ocala Water Resources.

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