Ocala shooting sends man to hospital, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Ocala early Saturday, police said.
The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood around 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of NE 13th Street and NE 11th Avenue.
Neighbors called 911 and officers found a man in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The man, who police did not identify, is in critical condition.
Police did not say if they have identified a suspect, but did say there is no present danger to the community.
Police said they are not sure what caused the shooting.
