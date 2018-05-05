  • Ocala shooting sends man to hospital, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Ocala early Saturday, police said. 

    The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood around 3:05 a.m. near the intersection of NE 13th Street and NE 11th Avenue. 

    Neighbors called 911 and officers found a man in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. 

    The man, who police did not identify, is in critical condition. 

    Police did not say if they have identified a suspect, but did say there is no present danger to the community.

    Police said they are not sure what caused the shooting. 

