Ocala youth baseball coach arrested for lewd behavior

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department arrested 29-year-old John James Sales on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and conduct involving juvenile victims.

The investigation into Sales began on March 31, 2025, after the mother of a victim reported incidents of unwanted physical contact and inappropriate conversations.

Further investigations showed that Sales has been accused of inappropriate behavior across Marion and Citrus counties.

Sales also volunteers with a local church’s youth program which put him in regular contact with minors.

With the cooperation of the victims and their families and with forensic interviews, enough evidence was gathered to place Sales under arrest.

Sales is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

