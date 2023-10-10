Ocoee cuts ribbon on new Unity Park, marks town’s 100-year anniversary

OCOEE, Fla. — As of Tuesday, the Ocoee community has a new park to stroll and enjoy.

The city celebrated the ribbon cutting of Unity Park on Tuesday morning.

The 5-acre park is located at 130 N. Cumberland Ave.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the West Oaks Library will set up a StoryWalk along the park’s walking path featuring the book “Breathe and Be: A Book of Mindfulness Poems.”

Read: New sports training center planned near Ocoee

City officials said the park features not only a place for residents to stroll and enjoy but also as a mechanism to naturally treat and store stormwater runoff. The park features a naturalized creek that cleans stormwater before it flows into Starke Lake.

Officials said future plans for the park include the installation of a memorial wall to remember and honor the African Americans who lived in Ocoee during the 1920 Election Day Massacre. The wall will list the names of the 263 Black residents who were killed, injured, driven from their homes and had their property taken from them on Nov. 2, 1920.

Watch: The Ocoee Massacre: A Documentary Film

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group