Ocoee leaders to vote on plans to build new sports training facility

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee City Council will discuss plans this week for a proposed sports training facility.
If approved, the facility would be built on Ocoee Apopka Road.
It would also include a sports field and a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.
The facility is planned for an area close to other related businesses that cater to a growing sports tourism industry.
