Ocoee leaders to vote on plans to build new sports training facility

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee City Council will discuss plans this week for a proposed sports training facility.

If approved, the facility would be built on Ocoee Apopka Road.

Watch: Former Orlando Christian high school teacher accused of sexually abusing student

It would also include a sports field and a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

The facility is planned for an area close to other related businesses that cater to a growing sports tourism industry.

See: Ocoee cuts ribbon on new Unity Park, marks town’s 100-year anniversary

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group