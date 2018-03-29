0 Ocoee officer who fired into wrong home sentenced

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Ocoee police officer who fired into a home he was sent to due to a dispatcher’s error was sentenced Thursday.

Carlos Anglero was convicted in January of shooting into a building. He testified that he saw the homeowner inside with a gun and feared for his life.

He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service and he must pay restitution and have no contact with the victims.

So far, the defense attorney in the Carlos Anglero sentencing hearing is calling up people to speak. We’ve heard from Anlgero’s mom, dad, former supervisor, fraternity brother, and now a friend since high school. — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 29, 2018

Prosecutors argued successfully that Anglero was careless, and couldn’t see where he was shooting when he pulled the trigger. The homeowner testified that he never heard the officers announce themselves as police when they woke him up by banging on the door.

“There was no doubt in my mind he was defending his family, and I was doing what I had to do to defend myself and my fellow officers,” Anglero said.

Former Ocoee Police Officer Carlos Anglero is on the stand in his sentencing hearing. He faces up to 15 years in prison. He was dispatched to the wrong house but started shooting at the home when, he says, he saw someone with a gun. pic.twitter.com/zfn2mTbRb4 — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) March 29, 2018

Anglero testified in his January trial and told 9 Investigates ahead of his sentencing that he was in fear for his life, despite prosecutors arguing the homeowner never raised his weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anglero was facing up to 15 years in prison.

