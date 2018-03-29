  • Ocoee officer who fired into wrong home to be sentenced

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Ocoee police officer who fired into a home he was sent to due to a dispatcher’s error is set to be sentenced Thursday.

    Carlos Anglero was convicted in January of shooting into a building. He testified that he saw the homeowner inside with a gun and feared for his life.

    Prosecutors argued successfully that Anglero was careless, and couldn’t see where he was shooting when he pulled the trigger.  The homeowner testified that he never heard the officers announce themselves as police when they woke him up by banging on the door.

    “There was no doubt in my mind he was defending his family, and I was doing what I had to do to defend myself and my fellow officers,” Anglero said.

    Anglero testified in his January trial and told 9 Investigates ahead of his sentencing that he was in fear for his life, despite prosecutors arguing the homeowner never raised his weapon.

    No one was hurt in the incident. 

    Anglero faces up to 15 years in prison.

    WATCH: Interview with Anglero before sentencing
     

