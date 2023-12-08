Ocoee police locate SUV believed to be involved in shooting

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police said they have found a car believed to be connected to a shooting that killed a military veteran.

Saturday marks one month since Gregory Reed was killed at the Circle-K on Silver Star and Clarke Roads.

The video showed a silver SUV Mercedes pull up from the opposite direction, and then, as they crossed paths, both drivers paused. Police believe someone in the silver car shot Reed. Investigators later found multiple bullet casings on the ground.

“My dad was simply minding his business, going to work, getting off, going to take care of my siblings,” said Deidre Anderson. “He was not doing anything to anybody.”

Ocoee Police also released a video from a nearby red light camera, giving a different perspective on what happened.

It showed what appears to be someone stepping out of the shooter’s vehicle. The SUV then drove off.

Reed’s vehicle continued on to the Publix across the street, where he struggled to maintain control of his vehicle and crashed into the back of a parked car. Fire rescue was already on the scene and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

Ocoee police are still asking anyone who knows more about this case to speak up.

