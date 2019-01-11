OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police said they found a 2-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a stolen car.
The carjacking happened on West Colonial Drive and Good Holmes Road. The toddler was in the back seat of the car at the time of the carjacking, police said.
Skywitness 9 was over the scene on Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive, where they found the toddler, and captured video of a man being arrested.
CARJACKING UPDATE: VEHICLE AND CHILD HAVE BEEN LOCATED! SUBJECT IN CUSTODY!— Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) January 11, 2019
🚨🚨🚨URGENT ALERT 🚨🚨🚨Be on the LOOKOUT for a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, White 2-Door, Florida Tag 903XGU. This car was stolen in a carjacking at Good Holmes Plaza. THERE IS A MALE CHILD IN THE BACKSEAT OF THE VEHICLE. CALL 911 immediately if you see this car. SHARE! SHARE! pic.twitter.com/XrK21RT3qq— Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) January 11, 2019
