  • Toddler in back seat of stolen car found safe, Ocoee police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee police said they found a 2-year-old boy who was in the back seat of a stolen car.

    The carjacking happened on West Colonial Drive and Good Holmes Road. The toddler was in the back seat of the car at the time of the carjacking, police said.

    Skywitness 9 was over the scene on Apopka-Vineland Road and Balboa Drive, where they found the toddler, and captured video of a man being arrested. 

    Channel 9 is working to gather more information on this developing story.

