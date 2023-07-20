OCPS to hold active school shooter training event Thursday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools employees will take part in a full-scale active shooter training exercise on Thursday.

The district said It’s part of a three-day training period to teach employees about things like de-escalation tactics, mental health signs and symptoms, and employee wellness.

The active assailant exercise is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Horizon High School in Winter Garden.

READ: Parts of Central Florida under heat advisory Thursday

Channel 9 will be on hand for the drill.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

READ: Controversial new rules regarding pronouns, lessons on race approved by Florida Board of Education

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group