Odor prompts emergency landing of Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando

ORLANDO. Fla. - A Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando International Airport had to make an emergency landing after an unknown odor made eight people sick.
The plane was headed to Philadelphia when it was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday.
Emergency officials met the plan on the runway and three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Another plane picked up the remaining passengers and took them to Philadelphia.
The incident is under investigation and there is no word on what caused the odor.
