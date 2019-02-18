Off-duty Brevard County Sheriff's Office employee injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An off-duty Brevard County Sheriff's Office employee was shot in Jacksonville Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The BCSO was notified the employee, who was not identified, was shot around 10 a.m. but officials did not release where the employee was shot.
The employee was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery, officials said.
The employee was visiting Jacksonville at the time of the shooting, officials said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified all the individuals involved in the shooting and is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding it, officials said.
After the criminal investigation concludes, the BCSO will conduct a professional standards inquiry into the incident, officials said.
