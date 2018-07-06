Off-duty Volusia Beach PD officer steals $170, beach umbrella during car burglary, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An off-duty officer with the Volusia County Beach Police Department was arrested after he broke into a car and stole $170 and a beach umbrella, according to a news release.
Related Headlines
Police said a woman was leaving the Pirana Grille on US-1 in Ormond Beach when she heard her car alarm going off. Police said she saw a man sitting in her car and she confronted him.
The man, who was later identified as Anthony Contino, 31, got out of her car and got into a Nissan Frontier, the release said. The victim had time to get the license plate number because the Nissan wouldn’t start, police said.
Contino was later able to drive away, but police ran the tag, which led them to his home. Contino’s girlfriend gave authorities his number and they able contact him and make an arrest, police said.
Contino was charged with burglary and petit theft.
The stolen items were recovered.
Police said they notified the Volusia County Beach Police command staff.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}