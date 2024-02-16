Local

Officer involved shooting reported in Ocoee

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WFTV Breaking News

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

OCOEE, Fla. — An Ocoee officer was involved in a shooting this evening, according to Police.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The shooting took place on Old Winter Garden Road just east of Hempel Ave.

The shooting has caused Old Winter Garden Road to be closed while it is under investigation.

Read: Orange County cancels contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for more updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

Most Read