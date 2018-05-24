Watch: Officer saves children from slippery ledge at 2-story Florida home

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Two children in Delray Beach were taken into protective custody after officers rescued them from a slippery ledge outside their two-story home.
“We are dealing with a pouring rain on Saturday, slanted roof, very dangerous situation,” an officer said.
The incident was recorded on body camera video.
"I didn't think about being so close to the ledge, (and I) wasn't even taking into consideration the weather. It was wet, obviously, but my primary concern was getting the kids safely off that roof," another officer said.
Officers said they believe the children's mother might have been under the influence of narcotics at the time. She was on the ledge with the children.
The mother, whose name has not been released, was taken to a mental health facility.
