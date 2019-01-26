  • Officials: 1 dead in collision between motorcycle, vehicle in Seminole County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fl. - Officials are investigating following a fatal crash in Seminole County.

    It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 426 and Old Mims Road in a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle. according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, FHP said in a release. 

    Victim information has yet to be released.

    This story will be updated as more informtation becomes known. 

