Officials: 1 dead in collision between motorcycle, vehicle in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fl. - Officials are investigating following a fatal crash in Seminole County.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 426 and Old Mims Road in a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle. according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Related Headlines
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased, FHP said in a release.
Victim information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more informtation becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}