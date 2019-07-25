Officials: 55 guns stolen in 8 days in Orange, Seminole counties

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal investigators said Thursday that 55 guns were stolen in eight days in Orange and Seminole counties.
Officials said thieves broke into two businesses in Orange County and one in Seminole County.
Investigators said 30 guns were stolen from Oak Ridge Gun Range.
Godfather Pawn in Orange County was broken into a week later, and The Armories in Seminole County was burglarized early Thursday, officials said.
The owner of the Oak Ridge Gun Range said the burglars got into the building by cutting through hurricane shutters with a torch. He said most of the stolen guns were rifles.
Investigators said several people wearing masks and baggy clothing were seen on surveillance footage. They said the thieves fled in a blue car and a silver truck.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is investigating the string of burglaries, but the agency said it is unclear if the crimes are connected.
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information about the burglaries.
.@ATFHQ is working with @OrangeCoSheriff and @SeminoleSO investigating the three recent burglaries of Federal Firearms Licensee in Central. Fla. between 7/17 and 7/25 where 55 firearms were stolen. Do you know anything? All tips matter! We need your help! Call: 1-888-ATF-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rY1omq4qjp— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) July 25, 2019
