Officials conduct death investigation in Port St. John

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office conducted a death investigation after a 32-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
The investigation began Thursday night around 10 p.m. when deputies responded to the 700 block of Lindsay Avenue in Port St. John after being dispatched out to for a medical assistance run.
Upon arrival, officials found that someone used a .22 caliber air rifle to shoot the victim. The victim was later transported to an area hospital where they later died.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.
