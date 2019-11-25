  • Officials confirm remains found in Alabama are those of missing Florida girl

    DEMOPOLIS, Ala. - Remains found earlier this month in rural Alabama are those of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl, officials confirmed Monday.

    Investigators said the remains found in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County are those of Taylor Rose Williams.

    Officials said Brianna Williams, the girl's mother, told them Nov. 6 that she last saw Taylor in her bed, but when she awakened, an exterior door was open and the girl was gone.

    Williams was later charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

    She was hospitalized after an apparent overdose, officials said.

    They said Williams is not cooperating with investigators.

