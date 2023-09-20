Officials to cut ribbon on new food pantry in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new food pantry is officially set to open on Wednesday in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced it will cut the ribbon on A Ray of Sunshine Food Pantry at 2 p.m.

The pantry will be located at Southside Heath Center on Lake Ellenor Drive.

Channel 9 plans to be on hand for the ribbon cutting.

