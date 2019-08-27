Officials investigate shooting at Orange County mobile home community, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was hospitalized after a shooting Monday afternoon, according to deputies.
The shooting happened at the mobile home community on Kingfish Street off Hoffner Avenue.
Residents were forced from their homes for hours, as deputies blocked off the community with crime scene tape.
One resident told Channel 9 that the suspected shooter is her brother-in-law. She said she also knows the victim, a man who deputies said was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
"(I) just can't believe this," Vencina Cannady said.
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but Cannady said she wasn't able to enter the home where her brother-in-law lives to find out more information.
"We rushed over here to see what was going on, to get to the family and find out and obviously we couldn't go into the trailer," Cannady said.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
