Officials investigate whether bone found in New Smyrna Beach antique shop is human

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police officers said they received a tip about a possible human bone that was found at a business over the weekend.
The bone was found at Jeff’s Antiques on the 600 block of North Dixie Freeway, police said.
The bone was taken to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
