Officials propose teachers live on campus in effort to develop affordable housing

MIAMI - Officials in Miami have a proposal -- let teachers live at school.
The proposal comes as an effort to combat modest salaries and the high cost of living.
A preliminary proposal includes building a mid-rise middle school in Miami's Brickell neighborhood with a floor devoted to residential units for teachers, a local news outlet reports.
Another proposal calls for a housing complex with about 300 apartments next to Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, reports said.
The proposal by Miami-Dade's school system and the housing department is an effort to develop affordable housing.
Apartment List matched teacher salaries with rents in 50 cities last year and Miami ranked 47th, ahead of New York, Seattle and San Francisco.
Kindergarten teacher Ana Valdes told a local newspaper that she and her daughter live with her parents. Her annual salary is about $43,000.
