Officials rescue 11 people from overturned boat in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Officials rescued 11 people after their boat capsized near Titusville Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.
Titusville firefighters and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued the nine adults and two children around 3 p.m.
None of the people rescued were injured.
July 22, 2018
**Water Rescue** North side of A. Max Brewer. Reported capsized boat. Unknown number of persons in the water.— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 22, 2018
First island south of A. Max Brewer bridge. TFD launching boat at this time. FWC requested for assistance as well. No update on number of patients at this time.— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 22, 2018
FWC see now on scene assisting. There is no report of any medical need at this time. Both agencies working to evacuate to shore.— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 22, 2018
11 total persons involved. 1 evaluated refused transport. 9 Adults, 2 juveniles.— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) July 22, 2018
