  • Officials rescue 11 people from overturned boat in Titusville

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Officials rescued 11 people after their boat capsized near Titusville Saturday afternoon, firefighters said. 

    Titusville firefighters and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued the nine adults and two children around 3 p.m.

    None of the people rescued were injured. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories