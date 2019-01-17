Officials say OIA workers prepared to step in if federal workers call out sick

ORLANDO, Fla. - The partial government shutdown is in its 27th day, and there is still no end in site, renewing concerns that TSA screeners and other federal workers could call out sick.
Orlando International Airport's checkpoint lines remain fully staff, but airport officials wonder for how much longer.
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO warned board members Thursday that lines are likely to lengthen if the shutdown continues.
"We have airlines for America as well as a couple other groups that signed a joint letter to the president, asking to bring this to resolution," he said.
Brown said he and his staff members supported a food drive for federal workers at the airport earlier this week, and they are prepared to fill certain roles if workers start calling out sick.
He said he has been contacted federal officials daily to determine what positions could be covered as only federal workers may screen passengers.
On Thursday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer asked if the airport lobby has considered lobbying Congress to change legislation, ensuring that federal workers are paid during future government shutdowns.
In the meantime, officials advise passengers to arrive at the airport early.
