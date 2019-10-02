Officials seek suspect after shooting woman in Orlando parking lot, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in a parking lot late Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 5500 block of Cinderlane Parkway just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
Investigators said a 26-year-old woman was confronted by a man in black clothing and a black mask. Officials said the man fired several shots at the woman, striking her once.
The victim's injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.
The search for the suspect is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
