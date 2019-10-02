  • Officials seek suspect after shooting woman in Orlando parking lot, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in a parking lot late Tuesday evening.

    Police were called to the 5500 block of Cinderlane Parkway just before 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

    Investigators said a 26-year-old woman was confronted by a man in black clothing and a black mask. Officials said the man fired several shots at the woman, striking her once. 

    The victim's injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

    The search for the suspect is ongoing.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories