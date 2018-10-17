0 Officials test for red tide in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County's Natural Resource Management Department on Tuesday collected six water samples in Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach to test for red tide.

Officials said they collected the water samples on behalf of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and that the results are expected to be received by Thursday.

The county said it has monitored the spread of the algae responsible for red tide as it moved from the state's Gulf Coast to its east coast.

Residents said they have spotted dead fish and have experienced itchy throats and coughs, which is often associated with red tide.

"The county's out sampling. The state's out sampling. As many people who can volunteer, photograph and (share) stories of what they're seeing on the beach -- citizen science -- is very important to get the story told to everyone, so we really know what's going on, so we can map this red tide and understand it," said Mitchell Roffer, a Melbourne Beach oceanographer.

Officials said red tide seldom reaches Brevard County, and when it does, it typically doesn't last long.

The Florida Department of Health said sea spray from breaking waves can release toxins into the air, causing eye, nose and throat irritation.

The algae can also be harmful to marine life, official said.

On #WFTVat5: RedTide testing happening in @BrevardCo_FL after residents report fish kills and respiratory issues. pic.twitter.com/KzwiQQxVQT — Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) October 16, 2018

