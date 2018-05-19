Officials tour southern Sunrail expansion set to open this summer

POINCIANA, Fla. - SunRail hosted a tour Saturday of the southern extension of its route to Poinciana.
Test trains will run along the entire route from DeBary to Poinciana.
Related Headlines
Starting this summer, the SunRail train will run from south Orange County to Poinciana.
Watch: Video shows confrontation on Frontier flight at Orlando International Airport
The Poinciana station is one of three in Osceola County that are part of a four-station expansion.
The other stations include the Meadow Woods station on Fairway Woods Boulevard in Orlando, the Tupperware station on Orange Avenue in Kissimmee, and the Kissimmee station on Pleasant Street.
Despite this being an exciting time for residents, there are still doubts about the expansion.
Read: Osceola County residents fed up with hundreds of dollars in parking tickets
Earlier this year, the county said after ridership estimates from Lynx were low, feeder service was removed from the Poinciana plan.
"We have worked out some route systems with Lynx. There will be a neighborhood Lynx through this area but again there are options that might not be directly to this station that may be to the Kissimmee station that will help out the folks in Poinciana,” said Steve Olsen, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Transportation.
The SunRail train is estimated to have at least 300 riders a day once it opens.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}