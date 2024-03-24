Officials to vote on overdose treatment being available in college dorms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State education officials are slated this week to approve a proposed rule requiring Florida’s public colleges to have supplies of emergency opioid antagonists, such as naloxone, in residence halls and dormitories.

The proposal stems from a 2023 bill (HB 783) approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Opioid antagonists are used to treat people who overdose by counteracting “the life-threatening depression of the central nervous system and respiratory system that results from an opioid overdose,” a House analysis of the bill said.

Read: Top health officials urge community members to carry Narcan as access increases nationwide

Under the proposal, which could get final approval from the State Board of Education during a meeting on Wednesday, college housing would be required to have injectable or intranasal opioid antagonists in clearly marked locations.

“Public and private partnerships are encouraged to cover the cost associated with the purchase and placement of such emergency opioid antagonists. Institutions will not charge students a fee for receiving such emergency opioid antagonists supplied by funding from the Opioid Settlement Trust Fund,” part of the proposed rule says.

The trust fund was set up with money paid to the state in a settlement with opioid distributors, manufacturers and dispensers.

Over-the-counter Narcan: Why advocates, law enforcement want to see the drug in your first aid kit (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group