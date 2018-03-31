OIA braced for projected busiest travel day on record

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport braced for what was projected to be their busiest travel day on record.
More than 84,000 people were slated to pass through OIA Saturday, officials said.
But as Ken Zanio waited to check his bag, he said the airport didn’t seem jam-packed.
“I wouldn’t even have known it was the busiest day,” he said.
Ann Lawson anticipated long lines to get through security. She said she arrived perhaps a little too early.
"If your flight didn't leave within the first two hours of whatever time it was, they asked you to step back and come back at a later time,” she said.
Airport officials said traveling through OIA will be even easier as the Transportation Safety Administration brings on 40 more agents.
The increase comes after the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which governs OIA, threatened to pull the plug on TSA and hire a private company to replace them.
