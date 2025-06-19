One Call Can Change a Life: Inside Orlando’s Elder Helpline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Did you know a single phone call can be a lifeline for seniors in Central Florida—preventing hunger, homelessness, or isolation? That’s exactly what happens every day at the Senior Resource Alliance’s Elder Helpline, also known as the HopeLine.

What Is the HopeLine?

Operated by the Senior Resource Alliance (SRA)—the Area Agency on Aging for Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and Brevard counties—the HopeLine fields more than 50,000 calls annually. That’s over 200 calls per day, averaging around 4,250 calls a month.

With multilingual staff available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., the service connects callers to crucial support like utility bill help, food assistance, housing guidance, transportation, caregiving resources, and much more.

Inside the Call Center

We went behind the curtain with Bonnie Taylor, a HopeLine specialist for nearly 12 years. She explains her calling:

“Utilities are skyrocketing… we get calls for housing,” she said.

Bonnie’s been moved many times by the callers she serves, admitting heartfelt moments after difficult calls:

“There are still days … I sit in the middle of my bed and I bawl my eyes out… because I feel called to do this,” she added.

Leadership on the Front Lines

Karla Radka, SRA’s President & CEO, says HopeLine is often a first step—“a major concern about the safety or well being of a senior” prompts the call . SRA is funded by federal, state, and philanthropic grants, allowing them to operate without relying on donations.

More Than Just a Call Center

Beyond referrals, SRA hosts community-wide initiatives like Elder Abuse Awareness efforts, caregiver workshops, cybersecurity programs, and mental wellness support—with services such as telehealth and depression programs.

Why It Matters

With seniors facing rising costs, isolation, and abuse, having a trusted, compassionate voice on the line makes a real difference. HopeLine is a gateway to dignity, safety, and independence for older Floridians—and a reminder that community care starts with a call.

Need help? Central Florida residents can reach HopeLine at 1‑800‑96‑ELDER (1‑800‑963‑5337) or locally at (407) 514‑1800.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group