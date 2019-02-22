ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting in a subdivision near Ocoee Friday morning, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies said they are actively searching for the suspect.
Deputies responded to the Lake Florence Subdivision near Good Homes Road at 7:10 a.m. and said they found a victim dead with a gunshot wound.
No additional information about the victim or the suspect has been released.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
RIGHT NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff deputies are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting. This happened just a little after 7am. Deputies say they found the victim shot. That victim died on scene. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vjYV0NjAaj— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 22, 2019
At 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Lake Florence Subdivision in Ocoee after a 911 call and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased on scene. Units are actively looking for a suspect. Investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MoUhfWYJDe— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 22, 2019
