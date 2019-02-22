  • One dead after shooting in subdivision near Ocoee, deputies searching for suspect

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting in a subdivision near Ocoee Friday morning, Orange County deputies said.

    Deputies said they are actively searching for the suspect.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies responded to the Lake Florence Subdivision near Good Homes Road at 7:10 a.m. and said they found a victim dead with a gunshot wound.

    TRENDING NOW:

    No additional information about the victim or the suspect has been released.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories