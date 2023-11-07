One dead after shooting at Orange County gas station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Orange County.

On Monday, at 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at the Chevron gas station on the 6000 block of North Orange Blossom Trail.

Once deputies arrived, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

