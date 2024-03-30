OneBlood hopes spring crowds could help blood donation supply

ORLANDO, Fla. — With spring break in full swing across the Sunshine State, the potential impact for blood collection increases and OneBlood is hoping spring breakers will donate.

“High school and college blood drives account for nearly 20% of the blood supply,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations. “With so many counties on spring break at the same time, it has the potential to negatively impact the blood supply. As a proactive effort, we are urging people to please donate in advance to help ensure a ready blood supply at all times,”

While all blood types are needed, there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood, as well as platelet donations, according to a news release.

“It’s important to remember the crucial role blood donations hold in our community on a daily basis. The need for blood never takes a holiday. Everyday patients in local hospitals depend on blood donors to live,” said Forbes.

According to OneBlood, 60% of the population is eligible to be a blood donor, however only 5% donate. Your donation could be helping give someone a second chance at life.

“Blood donation is an easy way to make a tremendous impact in the community,” Forbes added. “It’s important the blood supply remains at the forefront, that more people step forward to donate and that businesses and organizations host blood drives. Patient’s lives depend on it.”

To find a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.

