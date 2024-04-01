Only on 9: New details on drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned new details in the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her mom.

The shooting happened at the end of August on Poppy Avenue in Orange County

Nineteen-year-old Isiyah Wright’s mother was on the phone, asking about the new allegations inside a new 113-page police investigation when the gun fire began.

Only Channel 9 received investigative documents from this shooting, which revealed that more than 70 shots were fired.

A group of boys, in a drive-by shot up the wrong home.

In the home a 6-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured

Outside, 19-year-old Isiyah Wright who was with the group also died.

Channel 9 exclusively obtained the 113-page investigative report.

It indicates Wright was part of a gang with the five suspects who were arrested for the shooting.

“I used to ask my own son. Was he part of a gang,” Wright’s mother said. “He told me no.”

Wright said to her knowledge the incident started over issues on social media.

The indictment for the group shows they’re charged for the death of the six-year-old.

“The only ones that know what happened is the boys that were in the car with him,” Wright’s mother said.

They’re also charged for the murder of their friend Isiyah Wright.

Eyewitness News is still working to figure out why Isiyah Wright was shot.

As far as the six-year-old, her family is now homeless because of the shooting.

