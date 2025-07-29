Only on 9: Orlando man who found newborn in front door speaks out

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 1-week-old baby was found abandoned by a driveway, raising concerns and questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Carlos Bustacara, believes the outcome could have been very different.

“I woke up this morning and was taking the trash out, opened the door, and saw the baby,” he said “I thought – oh my God, it’s a baby.”

Bustacara said he was the one who called 911 for help.

Channel 9 obtained exclusive video showing the little boy in a car seat, as well as footage of the police presence at the time of the incident.

One video even shows a police officer holding the baby. “We have no idea who it was,” said Bustacara when asked if he knew the person who left the child there. “People told me it was a woman who dropped him off and ran away.”

An event happened on Lido Street on Monday morning just before 7:30 a.m.

“I was making breakfast when I peeked through the window and saw all the police out here,” said Angelica Aragon, who lives across the street from the home where the child was left.

Following the incident, Orlando Police sent out a reminder about the Safe Haven Law, which allows parents and caregivers to legally, safely, and anonymously surrender newborns at hospitals and staffed fire stations.

“It’s sad, but I’m glad the child is ok,” Bustacara said. “I have an 11-year-old. I feel for the little one.”

OPD has not announced any arrests in this case.

