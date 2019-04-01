0 OPD officer injured during training 3 years ago ordered to return to work

An Orlando police officer, who has been on light duty for more than three years after being injured during training, must return to duty or can be fired, according to the police chief.

Officer Delores Bracero has been on alternative duty since 2015.

Sources told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler she was hurt in training during an exercise on handcuffing and pain tolerance. Her wrist was cranked enough to fracture it, sources said.

She has been to doctors and physical therapy, but she says she still has trouble using her right hand, the same hand she uses to shoot her weapon.

The city says a doctor cleared her to come back to work without restrictions.

But Bracero argues that the workman’s compensation doctor the city uses disagrees and she isn’t ready.

In a letter to the city, Bracero called the push to get her back to work harassment and retaliatory.

“This current return to full duty memo is alarming as the City of Orland/OPD is willingly foregoing my safety, the safety of my co-workers and the safety of the citizens of Orlando,” she wrote.

But city policy says any officer on alternative duty for more than a year will have to return to duty or they can be fired.

Bracero has been out for three years and four months and the city says her time is up.

The city attorney wrote in a letter, “Officer Bracero has far exceeded her one year of alternative duty.”

Bracero’s attorney says she had pre-arranged time off this week. It’s unclear what will happen when she gets back.

It’s likely the union would file a grievance for her termination.



