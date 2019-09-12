OPD says it found car involved in hit-and-run that killed elderly man

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said it found the car involved in a hit-and-run that killed an elderly man and they have also identified a possible suspect.
Charles Schelmety, 84, was hit by a driver last Wednesday evening. His photo was posted in an online obituary by a funeral home.
Police said the driver took off and Schelmety died three days later.
"He was a very sweet guy. He was really nice. Didn't hurt anybody. That's tragic,” said Emilie Watson, a neighbor.
Watson lives right across the street from where Schelmety lived and just feet away from where he was killed.
"He was always very helpful of anything. When the hurricanes came, anybody need anything, helpful with that," Watson said.
Workers at Gringos Locos said Schelmety was walking home after getting food at the restaurant where he was a regular, when he was hit.
"Somebody should pay for that. He was a kind man. He had children. He cared for people. Other people cared for him. Other people should have to pay for that," said Watson.
Workers at Gringos Locos said they were able to give some surveillance video to police to help in their investigation.
