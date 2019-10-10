ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a woman was attacked as she was entering her apartment around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue when neighbors called police after hearing the woman scream. DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps The woman told police after she finished walking her dog and returned to her apartment, she saw a man behind her. The woman said she thought the man was heading into another apartment but instead he followed behind her and pushed her apartment door open. He then covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming and attempted to push the woman into her apartment, the woman said. Police said the woman described the man as 6 feet tall and wearing a long sleeved shirt, basketball shorts and blue slides. Police ask anyone with information regarding the identify of the man or information about the attack to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. No other details were released.
0
OPD: Woman attacked after entering apartment; police searching for man
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}