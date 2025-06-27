Options available to help Florida parents with their children’s college tuition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida parents can get a little extra help paying their children’s college tuitions through the Florida Prepaid program.

The program will deposit $50 into every new savings account opened through June 30.

Parents can also participate in the Exploring Education Sweepstakes, where 10 Florida students will have the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship and other prizes.

The Florida 529 Savings Plan is a tax-deferred savings option designed to help families save for education expenses.

For more information, visit www.myfloridaprepaid.com.

