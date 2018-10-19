  • Orange Avenue shut down for festival, creating traffic nightmare

    By: Monique Valdes , Racquel Asa

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando was in a total gridlock Friday morning as officials shut down Orange Avenue in preparation for this weekend’s Immerse 2018 festival. 

    The road will be closed from Washington to Jackson streets through the weekend. 

    Drivers reported at least 23-minute delays Friday morning. 

    Drivers can use Hughey and Division avenues to get around the closure. 

