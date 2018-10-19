ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando was in a total gridlock Friday morning as officials shut down Orange Avenue in preparation for this weekend’s Immerse 2018 festival.
The road will be closed from Washington to Jackson streets through the weekend.
Traffic Section: Find an alternate route
Drivers reported at least 23-minute delays Friday morning.
Drivers can use Hughey and Division avenues to get around the closure.
See detours below:
Here is a detour map: pic.twitter.com/1G7OXfnL53— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) October 19, 2018
HEADS UP DOWNTOWN DRIVERS: Orange Avenue is closed from Washington to Jackson Street this morning through Sunday. I’m stuck in a complete standstill right now. Total mess down here. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QsuBBgw9aa— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) October 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}