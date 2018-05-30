Orange City officer accused of threatening, extorting Georgia woman for nude photos

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange City police officer was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant charging him with threatening and attempting to extort a Georgia woman and her family in a series of text messages, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives said.
Joshua David Fancher, 25, of DeLand, was arrested at the Orange City Police Department on a Georgia warrant charging him with making terroristic threats, authorities said.
The victim told authorities she received numerous threatening messages from an unknown person attempting to extort her for nude photographs, detectives said.
The messages, which started via Instagram, included threats to kill the victim and kill and/or rape her family members if she didn’t provide the photos, investigators said.
Fancher resigned his position with the Orange City Police Department after he was confronted with the charges, authorities said.
Volusia County detectives executed a search warrant at Fancher’s DeLand apartment to assist the Lowndes County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office.
Fancher was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held without bail on the Georgia warrant.
