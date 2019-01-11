Orange City police search for armed robbery suspect

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Orange City police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a credit union inside the Orange City Walmart on Friday afternoon.
Officers said a man approached a bank teller at the Space Coast Credit Union inside the Walmart around 4 p.m. and displayed a firearm while demanding money.
The suspect fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash and later fled the area in a white car, officers said.
Investigators said the suspect is a heavyset, middle-aged black man wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, gray shorts, sunglasses and light-colored sandals.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Orange City Police Department at 386-775-9999 and ask to speak with Detective El-Shami.
