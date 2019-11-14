Orange Co. middle school employee accused of molesting boys faces child porn charges, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former program assistant at Westridge Middle School who allegedly molested several boys is back behind bars after officials said he possessed child pornography.
Milly Michel, 29, was arrested after deputies said he groped the four 14-year-old boys from March to May, and asked to see the private areas of three of them. Investigators said the incidents happened on the school grounds and during rides home.
Officials now believe Michel victimized five boys and two girls and possessed child pornography, after text records Michel allegedly had with a teenage boy in March 2018.
In the texts, Michel allegedly asks the teen, "Bro, you still have those videos with you and (a girl)?" Michel then asks the teen to, "Send em through," according to investigators. The teen later sent Michel a video of him having sex with a 15-year-old girl, to which Michel allegedly responded, "Bro there was more."
After sending another video, the teen warned Michel to "Watch out for that pornography charge," according to officials.
The girl in the video told investigators she wasn't aware that she was being recorded and was a student at Westridge Middle School at the time the video was made.
That teen, who is now 18, told investigators that Michel was his mentor until his arrest.
The school district fired Michel after his arrest.
