Orange County Animal Services temporarily lowering dog adoption fees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is lowering dog adoption fees for the next three weeks.

The standard adoption fee is $80, but during this special, fees will be determined by spinning a wheel for each adoption. The fee will be reduced to either $10, $5 or free.

These lower fees apply through Oct. 29, the day of the seventh annual “Furry Fall Festival.”

Orange County Animal Services says each dog is spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption.

Learn more about adoptions on the shelter’s website .

