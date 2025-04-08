Orange County Commission again delays Wedgefield water decision

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners have once again delayed a decision on how to deal with water issues in Wedgefield.

People who live there pay some of the highest water bills in the state to the private provider Pluris.

Customers have expressed concerns about the cost and water quality for years, but Pluris maintains that the water meets state and federal standards.

Orange County officials said they anticipate catastrophic failure of the system soon, but it would cost more than $80 million to update and buy the system.

Commissioners said they do not want to pass on the cost to other county utility customers.

County officials are asking Pluris for a reasonable offer.

It will be discussed again in May.

